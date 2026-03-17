R. Kelly has been moved out of solitary confinement The 59-year-old singer had been placed in isolation at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner after prison staff discovered a notebook in his cell that included the phone number of a retired prison official.

FILE PHOTO: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Lawyers for the singer claim he was given his normal medication in higher doses than he typically takes, causing him to overdose and be hospitalized. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Alright, so R. Kelly is back in the headlines, and this time it is not about music, it is about a phone number.

The 59 year old singer was just released from solitary confinement after spending about two weeks in a special housing unit at a federal prison in North Carolina. The situation started after prison staff found a notebook in his cell that included the phone number of a retired prison official.

Now that raised some questions, so an internal investigation was launched to find out how he got it. His attorney says it was simply tied to a mentorship connection, no misconduct involved. After reviewing everything, officials found no wrongdoing and released him from isolation.

I mean, imagine doing two weeks over a phone number, that is a rough contact to have.

He is still currently serving a 30 year federal sentence tied to racketeering and sex crime convictions, so while he is out of solitary, he is still very much behind bars.