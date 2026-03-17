R. Kelly has been moved out of solitary confinement

Alright, so R. Kelly is back in the headlines, and this time it is not about music, it is about a phone number.
The 59 year old singer was just released from solitary confinement after spending about two weeks in a special housing unit at a federal prison in North Carolina. The situation started after prison staff found a notebook in his cell that included the phone number of a retired prison official.
Now that raised some questions, so an internal investigation was launched to find out how he got it. His attorney says it was simply tied to a mentorship connection, no misconduct involved. After reviewing everything, officials found no wrongdoing and released him from isolation.
I mean, imagine doing two weeks over a phone number, that is a rough contact to have.
He is still currently serving a 30 year federal sentence tied to racketeering and sex crime convictions, so while he is out of solitary, he is still very much behind bars.