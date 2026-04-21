Just announced, and added to an already incredible lineup of Artist, Comedians & Musicians T.I will be performing on the ‘One Voyage Cruise’. Cabins are available for booking now.
Several artist have been announced for this year’s One Voyage Cruise, Oct. 26th - Nov. 1st 2026
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STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
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