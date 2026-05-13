Have you ever said something about someone, and they had to check you on it?! Rapper, T.I had a few things to say to ‘Gary’ following his incarceration release, years ago.
There’s a lot of buzz around @RickeySmileyOnTheSpot podcast. Check it out, on YouTube.
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