This year’s BET Awards Show brought out Celebrities and plenty of laughter.

BET Awards
2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski (C) attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Rob O’ Snap and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Comedian Druski had the audience laughing, we saw some of the best outfits and the were plenty of congratulations to go around.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Juicy, Special K, Rock-T & Rickey Smiley airs M-F 6-10 am on HOT 105!

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