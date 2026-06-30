Twista is learning that the IRS can rap just as fast as he can. The Chicago rapper has pleaded guilty to not paying federal income taxes over a five year period. Prosecutors say he owed about one hundred seventy five thousand dollars during those years, but his total tax bill has now grown to more than four hundred forty thousand dollars with interest and penalties. They also say while Uncle Sam was waiting on a check, Twista was buying a Corvette, a BMW i8, a Tesla, and a Jeep. Now he is expected to pay the money back, and he could face up to five years behind bars if he receives the maximum sentence on all five counts. Moral of the story, you can outrap a lot of people, but you cannot outrun the IRS.
Twista to Face Prison Time?
Twista is learning that the IRS can rap just as fast as he can.
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