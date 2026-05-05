WOW!! Beyonce and Dame Dash Were Once an Item Before Jay Z?

Dame Dash is clearing the air on those old rumors about Beyoncé. During a recent interview, Dame said he never looked at Beyoncé like that because when he first met her, she was just a teenager, and in his mind, she always stayed in that space. He said back then, his focus was on grown women in the fashion world, even admitting he was chasing supermodel Naomi Campbell at the time. Now Dame did keep it real and said Kelly Rowland was a different story, saying he definitely saw her in a different light. So basically, Dame said Beyoncé was never on the menu, but Kelly might have been on the appetizer list.