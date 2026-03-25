WOW!!! Usher really feels this way about Diddy? Usher is speaking out about Diddy and says he doesn’t have anything negative to say about the music mogul despite his conviction on prostitution charges

Usher attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Alright, so Usher is finally speaking on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs… and let’s just say, he kept it real smooth.

Usher basically said, “Look… I ain’t got nothing negative to say.” Now hold on—before y’all start jumping in the comments, he made it VERY clear, he is not defending any of the legal drama or allegations.

But what he is saying is this, Diddy’s impact on music, business, and the culture? You can’t ignore that. The man helped build brands, created opportunities, and had people thinking bigger, especially when it comes to Black entrepreneurship.

Usher even said a lot of the business game he learned came from watching Diddy move. Like, that mentorship was real.

Now he did admit, nobody’s perfect and yeah, success and power come with som extra situations. You know what I’m saying 👀

So basically, Usher like, “I see what’s going on… but I also remember who was making moves and cutting checks.”

Translation? You can respect the legacy… and still be like, “Bruh… what you got going on over there?”