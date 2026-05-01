Years Later, Trick Daddy Still Going Through a Heartbreak Looks like Trick Daddy will not get over his breakup any time soon.

Years Later, Trick Daddy Still Going Through a Heartbreak

Looks like Trick Daddy will not get over his breakup any time soon. No, not with a woman but with Polo Ralph Lauren. Trick says back in the day he was putting Polo all in his music and had the whole South rocking it heavy. He felt like he was moving the culture and moving merchandise, so he had his people reach out to Polo hoping to lock in some exclusive gear. But instead of love, Polo hit him with a cold breakup text, basically saying, “Appreciate it… but stop saying our name in your songs.” Ouch!!

Trick says that one hurt different. He says Polo was his thing, his “Polo bug was hard,” but after that rejection, he switched over to Iceberg and never looked back. But clearly, years later, that wound still ain’t healed because Trick says Polo made money off his influence, and they still owe him an apology.