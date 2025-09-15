What’s up for the weekend, Central Florida?

Hey Family, It’s JoJo sharing a list of upcoming events around Central Florida.
Consider supporting these activities as you make your weekend plans:
The Walk to End Lupus Now is Saturday, Sept 20th, 10:00am at Avalon Park with the Lupus Foundation of America Walk to End Lupus Now, Orlando 10th Anniversary - 9/20/25 – STAR 94.5
Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on Friday, September 19th at the Orange County Convention Center from 4p-6p Join Jay at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on September 19th – STAR 94.5
Job Fair and Career Expo Sept 24th 12:00pm-3:00pm
Urban Film Fest 360* featuring Leon Robinson, Kellita Smith, and Keith Mitchell of After 7. September 20-21,2025 at Afro TV 7220 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819
Shirley Caesar at Judah Church Friday, Sept 19, 7:00pm to benefit Ready to Read childhood literacy organization
Eatonville State of the Chamber Brunch Sept 20
Third Thursday asthma support group meetup Sept 18th, 6:00pm on zoom
West Orange Bike Trail Takeover Sept 20, 9:00am-noon at 111 Forest Ave Apopka
Man Cave Thursday, Sept 18, 5:30pm-8:00pm at Ultimate Cave Barbershop, 6965 Piazza Grande Ave, Orlando.