Crayola Experience Tickets at STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Crayola Experience

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola.

The first 50 dads at STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will receive two complimentary tickets to Crayola Experience!

Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com.

Click here for more details on STAR 94.5’s 5th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

Daddy Daughter Dance ticket required. Gift with purchase limited to the first 50 dads at the event.

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