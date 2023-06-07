Juneteenth Celebrations Across Central Florida

Juneteenth

STAR 94.5 wants to share with you community events around Central Florida celebrating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Wednesday, June 14th

Junteenth and Greek Day Community Celebration 2023 from 6:30p-8p at Orange County Administration Center, 201 S Rosalind Ave, Orlando.

Thursday, June 15th

Juneteenth RoundTable Discussion: Race, Housing, and Health from 5:30p-8:30p at Winter Park Library & Events Center, 1050 W Morse Blvd, Winter Park.

Friday, June 16th

Juneteenth Weekend with a Father’s Day Gala on Friday, June 16th, 2023. For full details, click here.

The Wakandan Father’s Day Gala from 6:30p-9p at the Venue on Lake Lilly, 641 Maitland Ave S, Maitland.

‘Juneteenth: Grown Folks, a Night Of Elegance’ - The Sircle Inc. non-profit 501(c)3 organization presents ‘Juneteenth: Grown Folks, A Night Of Elegance’ on Friday, June 16th, 2023 from 6p-11:30p at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center. The event will feature speaker Lizzie Robinson Jenkins, Founder & President of The Real Rosewood Foundation, Inc. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Ms. Brown’s Colors of Burlesque – The Juneteenth Show from 8:30p-10p at ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Dr, Orlando.

Saturday, June 17th

City of Orlando’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns and District 5 Commissioner Regina Hall invite you to the City of Orlando’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 from 11a-3p at Clear Lake Park. The event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, vendor village and food trucks.

City of Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival - The City of Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival will take place on Saturday, June 17th from 12p-4p at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. It is a free event featuring live music, open mic performances, KUA Kids Power Zone, Double Dutch and a performance by Christopher Williams. The City of Kissimmee will be giving away free jump ropes (while supplies last) and offer a space for friendly Double Dutch competitions to take place. Juneteenth is supported by the City of Kissimmee, Kissimmee Utility Authority, and Star 94.5.

8th Annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10a-2p at Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W New England Ave, Winter Park.

Juneteenth Resource and Cultural Arts Festival from 10a-4p at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N Lakeshore Dr, Ocoee.

Freedom and Juneteenth from 11a-12p at Chickasaw Branch Library, 870 N Chickasaw Trail, Orlando.

Juneteenth Freedom Day in Longwood from 11a-2p at Reiter Park, 311 Warren Ave, Longwood.

City of Orlando’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration from 11a-3p Clear Lake Park, 2301 29th St, Orlando.

Juneteenth Fun Day Bar-B-Que from 12p-9p at Grumpy’s Underground, 1018 N Mills Ave, Orlando.

Juneteenth Block Party – Let’s Celebrate from 2p-5p at Tri-L Christian Academy, 1039 W Fairbanks Ave, Orlando.

Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz and Jubilee A Night Under the Stars from 5p-10p at Shady Park, 721 W New England Ave, Winter Park.

Juneteenth Serendipity’s Friend Launch Party from 7 pm – 2 am (on the 18th) at Suva Kava Café, 1015 FL-436, Casselberry.

Sunday, June 18th

2nd Annual Lunch and Learn: A BTGM Juneteenth Event for Kids from 11a-3p at Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E Princeton St, Orlando.

Rosewood’s Juneteenth Event – Shawn Welcome from 2p-4:40p at Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave, Winter Park.

Monday, June 19th

Freedom Riders, Juneteenth Parade & Festival, and on Monday, June 19th Freedom Celebration. For full details, click here.

Juneteenth Field Day from 12p-4p at Barnett park, 4801 W Colonial Dr, Orlando.

3rd Annual Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth from 6p-11p at Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E Princeton St, Orlando.

