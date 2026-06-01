Attorney Atiya Clarke - You have to make the decision to ‘take your power back’ Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence

During last night’s Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence event, Attorney Atiya Clarke spoke on her own experience in getting past domestic violence. She described having to go to a shelter during law school and having to manage all of that. She described it by saying “I had to take my power back and decide that this is not the live I wanted to live.”

She added that it’s even worse if you have kids. Saying, “I don’t want this for my kids. This is not healthy for them.”

For her clients, it’s usually after having this conversation that she’s able to convince them to take the next steps, which she describes in detail.