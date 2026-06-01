During last night’s Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence event, Candace Cunningham spoke on her own experience in getting past domestic violence. She said “If you’re friends and family of someone that’s going through that, I’ll just ask that you be patient, sit with them, and they’ll come out of it.” Adding a quote from her pastor, ”We don’t always look like what we’ve been through“. Meaning that these experiences don’t define you. There is a way past domestic violence.
Candace Cunningham - Patience and understanding is key in getting past domestic violence
Stopping the Music to Silence the Violence
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