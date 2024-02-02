Trump Georgia case: Fani Willis admits to relationship with special prosecutor

Fani Willis admits to relationship FILE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Pool/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis admitted that she had a personal relationship with the special prosecutor heading the case against former President Donald Trump but denied that it had any impact on the proceedings, according to a court filing obtained Friday by WSB-TV.

The admission came after an attorney representing one of the 18 people charged alongside Trump accused Willis of having a “clandestine personal relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

