CMG And STAR 94.5 Present Stopping The Music To Silence The Violence

Stopping The Music

Domestic violence is happening in our homes and our neighborhoods. Recently, we’ve seen just how serious this is across the country. STAR 94.5 and Cox Media Group Urban Stations nationwide are coming together for one powerful night of awareness and action from Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Tampa and Miami.

We’re Stopping The Music To Silence The Violence on Sunday, May 31st from 7p-9p to present a live broadcast forum to address mental health, trauma and breaking cycles. Panelists include a psychotherapist , a survivor, a lawyer, and an expert on managing male rage.

Panelists:

Attorney Atiya Clarke - DeWitt Law Firm

Dr. Janie Lacy - Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert

Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush - Licensed Psychotherapist

Lisa Nicole Thiombiano - Domestic Violence Counselor, Expert and Researcher

If you would like to be a part of the live audience at STAR 94.5 inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio, then complete the form below to RSVP. Dinner will be served.

Stopping The Music To Silence The Violence will broadcast live on the following Cox Media Group stations on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 from 7p-9p: STAR 94.5, HOT 105, 99 JAMZ, 101.5 The Vibe, HOT 106.5, POWER 106.1 and KISS 104.1.

Event details:

When: Sunday, May 31st 7p-9p

Where: STAR 94.5 (4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, 32804)

Time: Dinner starts at 5:45pm. Live forum starts at 7pm and ends at 9pm.

You can submit an RSVP request for you plus one by completing the form below. Early registration is advised for a better chance at securing admission to the event. STAR 94.5 will reach out closer to the event date to let you know if you are confirmed, or placed on a stand-by list.

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